* Power, gas shortages disrupt steel production
* Militias and tribesmen blockade oil fields, pipelines
* Lisco plans to produce more finished steel products
* Firm seeking new market in Algeria as south Europe weak
By Ulf Laessing
MISRATA, Libya, Dec 24 The Libyan Iron and Steel
Company (Lisco) is planning slightly higher overall production
next year, its chairman told Reuters, but shortages of
electricity and gas will continue to disrupt its recovery
following the country's civil war.
Chairman Mohamed Abdelmalik al-Faqih said that despite
problems in producing base liquid steel, the company would
expand its capacity in finished products in 2014, and was
seeking a new market in Algeria while demand in Egypt and
southern Europe remains weak.
State-owned Lisco, one of North Africa's biggest steel
makers, was launched under Muammar Gaddafi as Libya tried to
diversify from oil exports. It shut down operations during the
2011 NATO-backed uprising which ousted Gaddafi and resumed
production last year.
Faqih said Lisco, which is one of Libya's biggest
corporations, would continue to face problems in the new year.
"Overall production is improving," he said in an interview.
"We have a production plan for the coming year...forecasting a
slight increase."
"But we're still facing many challenges, most importantly a
shortage of power capacity and also natural gas," he added.
Power cuts have hit Tripoli and other major cities as
militias and tribesmen demanding higher pay or more political
rights have blocked gas pipelines, oilfields and seaports to
press their demands.
These have hampered Lisco's production this year, forcing
the shutdown of a melt shop - where liquid steel is produced -
for almost a month in September.
"From May until now we have been suffering from power
capacity or gas problems," Faqih said in the interview,
conducted on Sunday. Lisco has operated only one or two gas
plants throughout the year, leaving its third standing idle.
"Based on discussions with the power company it seems the
problems of power shortages will continue next year," he said,
adding that during night shifts the restarted melt shop was
operating only two of the five furnaces.
In 2012 the plant, which has a maximum capacity of 1.6
million tonnes, aimed to produce just over 1 million tonnes yet
managed only 350,000, company officials said earlier this year.
This was due to technical problems and the reluctance of foreign
experts to work there due to Libya's insecurity.
Next year Lisco plans to produce 1.1 million tonnes of
liquid steel. Faqih said the plant's melt shop 1 would produce
650,000 tonnes, up from around 400,000 tonnes in 2013 which was
70 percent of the firm's original plan.
The melt shop 2 is planned to produce 450,000 tonnes next
year. He gave no overall output figure for 2013, but said it was
working at slightly below 60 percent of the target.
EXPANSION PLAN
Lisco, located in the central port city of Misrata, aims to
continue with a 3 billion Libyan dinar ($2.44 billion) expansion
plan dating from the Gaddafi era.
It is increasing capacity in finished products. A new bar
mill with an annual capacity of 800,000 tonnes will come online
in mid-2014 with an initial output of 225,000 tonnes of
reinforcing bars (rebars). This will come on top of targeted
rebars output from existing operations of around 400,000 tonnes
next year, an amount it produced in January-October this year,
he said.
For 2014, Lisco plans to produce 1 million tonnes of direct
reduction iron, up from 900,000 in 2013, Faqih said, reading out
from the production target plan.
Output of hot briquetted iron, another steel making
ingredient, would be 500,000 tonnes in 2014, 100,000 tonnes more
than this year. A wire mill would produce 100,000 tonnes.
ALGERIAN HOPES
Faqih said Lisco is in talks to export steel to Algeria to
offset weaker European markets such as Greece, Italy and Spain,
which have suffered in the euro zone crisis, as well as Egypt
which is also struggling with turmoil.
"Now we are trying to open a new market which is Algeria
because in Algeria steel demand is very high," he said. "We are
in talks with Algerian traders."
The company was also planning to open a new cold rolling
mill at the end of 2014 in addition to the bar mill as part of
the expansion laid out before the revolution.
"The total investment...is around 3 billion (Libyan dinars).
The projects which are contracted are in the range of one
billion," he said, adding that hopefully the remaining 2 billion
would be rolled out in the next two years.
Libya's budget situation has worsened since the militias and
tribesmen reduced oil exports to 110,000 barrels a day from more
than 1 million in July. Oil revenues are the main source for the
budget and dollars to fund basic food imports.
Since its restart, Lisco is relying on Brazil's Vale
and Samarco for iron ore pellets since
Sweden's LKAB, its long time supplier, stopped contracting the
Libyan firm, he said.
"Vale and Samarco are the main suppliers," he asked about
contract plans for next year.
($1 = 1.2288 Libyan dinars)
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Stamp)