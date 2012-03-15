* Rebellion forced exchange to shut down last year
* Trading gets off to slow start
* Exchange chief wants to attract foreign investors
(Adds quotes from bourse general manager)
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, March 15 Libya's Stock Exchange
resumed trading on Thursday after more than 12 months out of
action, as the country gets back to business after last year's
conflict ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Officials on the trading floor rang a bell then shouted
"Allahu Akbar!" or "God is great!" to announce the start of
trading on a bourse which, its backers say, could take off now
that it is unshackled from Gaddafi-era restrictions.
"People are scared to come to Libya because they fear all
the guns. Today can show them that Libya is going back to
normal," said a visiting businessman from Dubai, who did not
want to be identified.
After the 90 minutes allotted for trading each day, the
market stood at 1,437.69 points, flat on the level at which it
closed in February last year.
The only stock showing any sign of movement on the huge
electronic trading screen was Tijara bank, whose shares rose
slightly. However, the volume -- 452 shares traded -- was not
big enough to register any impact on the stock market index.
"There are few buyers and sellers. People are afraid of
falling prices," said Ahmed Mejburi, a broker for Economic Group
Libya who sat at his desk on the trading floor watching the
screen. "The market has been closed for one year. It'll start
weak and, step by step, get back."
Ten companies resumed trade on Thursday out of a total of 13
listed which includes the stock exchange. Officials have said
the reduction was because some of the firms had not yet met the
exchange's regulatory requirements.
The bourse stopped trading soon after a rebellion broke out
against Gaddafi's 42-year rule. Its re-launch is likely to
attract interest from foreign investors seeking opportunities in
the new Libya, which is home to Africa's biggest proven oil
reserves.
The companies listed on the exchange have a combined market
capitalisation of about 3.9 billion Libyan dinars ($3 billion),
general manager Ahmed Karoud said last month in an interview.
The biggest companies include Jumhiriya Bank, Sahara Bank
and Wahda Bank. A bourse official said that, to avoid volatility
on the opening day, trading would be briefly suspended if shares
rose or fell by more than 1.5 percent.
Under Gaddafi, the bourse attracted fitful foreign interest.
Investors were keen for a slice of the lucrative Libyan market
but they were often put off by red tape, currency restrictions,
and arbitrary rulings from Gaddafi and his inner circle.
The head of the bourse said he planned to make the bourse a
more attractive place for foreigners to invest. Speaking to
Reuters last month, Karoud also said five public share offerings
as well as two funds would be listed this year.
"The first IPO will be at the end of May," he told Reuters
on Thursday, adding pre-war plans to list Libya's two mobile
operators, Libyana and al Madar, would go ahead next year.
"A lot of foreign companies have called about Libya's stock
market," he added, saying interest had come from the Middle
East, Europe and the United States.
Asked about Thursday's slow start, Karoud said: "People are
afraid, for now they want to see what happens. We hope the
market will go up."
(Additional reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian and Christian Lowe; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Hans-Juergen Peters)