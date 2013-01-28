(Adds NOC, detail, quote)
LONDON/TRIPOLI Jan 28 Libya's main oil
refinery, Ras Lanuf, remained offline on Monday due a workers'
strike, after the 220,000 barrels per day plant was shut down
last week due to a technical fault, traders said.
A note was sent to clients in the afternoon to say that
employees were not planning on returning to work until their
demands were met; these included overtime pay and equal salaries
for locals and foreign workers.
A source at Libya's National Oil Corporation confirmed the
refinery had shutdown, but said it was due to a power failure
rather than a strike.
Oil installations have become a focal point of protests in
OPEC member Libya and the government is struggling to impose
order on a vast and divided country awash with arms and militias
after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in late 2011.
Protests targeting the Zueitina terminal, which ships about
60,000-70,000 barrels per day, have prevented any crude leaving
the port since December. Exports are expected to resume in
mid-February.
"It's the refinery only, crude exports are normal," said a
trader.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Ali Shuaib and Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Anthony Barker)