BENGHAZI, Libya, April 6 Public and private
sector staff including oil workers went on strike in the Libyan
port city of Benghazi on Sunday, protesting against worsening
security and demanding the resignation of parliament whose
mandate has expired.
Traffic at Benghazi's international airport was halted by
the strike. As a result, a Turkish Airlines plane was turned
away, according to state media.
Oil companies, universities and schools also closed, heeding
a call by political groups for a day of "civil disobedience" to
demand better security, witnesses said.
Government forces have failed to improve security in the
port city where car bombs and killings of police and army
officers have become part of daily life.
Most foreigners left Benghazi after the U.S. ambassador to
Libya was killed in an Islamist assault on the U.S. consulate in
September 2012.
The strikers want Libya's General National Congress (GNC)
assembly to resign immediately. The GNC's initial mandate
mandate expired on Feb 7 but a date as yet to be set for a new
election.
Many Libyans blame infighting parliamentarians for the
growing turmoil and anarchy that have persisted in Libya since
Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.
