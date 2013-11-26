TRIPOLI Nov 26 Oil company workers in Benghazi,
eastern Libya, will join a strike of civil servants and private
companies on Tuesday to protest against a deteriorating security
situation in the port city, an oil official said.
It was not immediately clear how long the strike was
intended to last.
At least nine people were killed on Monday during clashes
between the army and Islamist militants in Benghazi where the
security situation has deteriorated sharply in the past few
months.
Militants and Islamists roam the city unchallenged as the
government struggles to rein in groups who helped overthrow
Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 but kept their
weapons.
Civilian servants and staff at some private firms went on
strike on Tuesday to demand all militias to leave Benghazi,
Libya's second largest city.
"Staff in the oil sector in Benghazi... will join the civil
obedience starting today," said Saad Fakhri, deputy head of
Libya's union of oil workers.
The strike would affect administrative workers in firms such
as Arabian Gulf Co and Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Company,
two subsidies of state National Oil Corp (NOC), he said.
Stability in eastern Libya is key for oil supplies because
about 60 percent of Libya's oil production comes from the
region.
Many oil exports from the east have been halted already by
seizures or port and oilfield by groups and militias demanding
more political rights and higher pay.
Most countries closed their consulates in Benghazi after a
series of attacks and some foreign airlines have stopped flying
there. The U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed
in September 2012 during an Islamist assault on the consulate.
Western powers also worry that instability in Benghazi will
spill over to the capital Tripoli, which last week saw the worst
fighting in months between militias.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing
by William Hardy)