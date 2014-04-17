By Julia Payne
TRIPOLI, April 17 Libya plans to limit the
costly subsidies its citizens enjoy when buying motor fuel -
much of which is smuggled into Tunisia for resale at higher
prices - by introducing a "smart card" system like one newly
implemented in neighbouring Egypt.
The North African country's economy is burdened by subsidies
for items from petrol to bread and airline tickets, which along
with with public salaries, eat up more than half of the budget.
The weak interim government has been reluctant to cut the
subsidies, introduced by former leader Muammar Gaddafi to
discourage opposition, as it is still struggling to impose
authority in a country awash with arms.
But with a 9-month shutdown of major oilfields and ports due
to political unrest and local disputes drying up crude oil
export revenues, the government is proposing a fuel card system
to parliament, cabinet spokesman Ahmed Lamin said on Thursday.
When the system is in place citizens will be able to buy a
limited amount of subsidised fuel, and will have to pay a
normal, market price for any extra quantities.
The impetus for the decision came from a surprise rise in
fuel use. Gasoline and diesel consumption rose by 15 percent
between 2012 and 2013, more than the usual 3-7 percent rise.
"The extra rise is due to an increase of smuggling, mainly
to Tunisia...The rise in the number of cars does not justify
this 15 percent increase," Lamin said.
Fuel smuggling is common across North Africa and its extent
has increased in the chaotic aftermath of the Arab Spring.
Egypt and Algeria have also been losing more subsidised fuel
to smugglers. Egypt has been aggressively cutting off smuggling
routes, particularly through tunnels to the Palestinian enclave
of Gaza.
In Libya, what had been a small-scale trade, involving a few
cars loaded with petrol, has grown into a smuggling industry run
by "gangs" trucking large quantities across its porous borders,
Lamin said.
Libya normally meets most of its domestic needs with its
380,000 barrels per day refining capacity. But in the last nine
months, the closure of its largest plant and on-off opening of
its second biggest, at Zawiya, as a result of unrest, has forced
the country to step up fuel imports, particularly from Italy.
Tripoli expects to save 800 million Libyan dinars ($650
million) annually in subsidy costs by cutting out smuggling,
growing to around 1.3 billion dinars, after putting caps on
subsidised consumption.
"It's a very big burden on the budget and this is only one
of the subsidised commodities. Food like flour, (cooking) oil
are very very cheap here compared to other countries, so people
are professional smugglers," Lamin said.
Gulf Arab oil producers run vast subsidy schemes to ease
social tensions. Libya's neighbour Tunisia, which does not have
large oil reserves, attracts a lot of smuggled oil.
IMPLEMENTATION
Lamin said the government planned an initial phase for the
cards within two to three months.
This may be ambitious as political infighting and continued
chaos is paralysing legislation and decision-making in Libya.
In the first stage, citizens will be issued cards with their
personal data, which will be swiped at petrol stations to gather
consumption data. Since smuggling starts even before gasoline
reaches the pump, tankers supplying petrol stations will also be
tracked.
"And also the stations are registered...so you know it's a
real one, not an imaginary one," Lamin said.
"This is a way to pull the carpet from under their feet and
make smuggling ineffective."
Once sufficient data is collected, the cards will become
mandatory and finally the volume of petrol will be restricted.
"For example, 40-50 litres per week or maybe 200 per month
will be subsidised price and anything you need extra, you'll
have to pay the normal price, the higher price," he said.
Tripoli wants to ensure that only citizens benefit from the
scheme and some 200,000 foreigners living in Libya will have to
pay a higher price at the pump, he said, without giving a date.
($1 = 1.2330 Libyan Dinars)
