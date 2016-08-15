TRIPOLI Aug 15 Libya's U.N.-backed government said on Monday it was appointing a five-member caretaker committee to run the country's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund.

The Government of National Accord said in a statement that the committee should not dispose of Libyan Investment Authority assets and should protect the fund's rights and follow all legal cases it is involved in.

The committee will be led by Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohamed, the statement said. It did not list either of two rival chairmen of the fund among the committee's members.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Larry King)