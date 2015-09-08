* LIA has $67 bln in assets, 35 pct of which held at c.bank

* Will use local cash holdings to revive private sector -chair

* Libya plagued by factional disorder since Gaddafi's fall

* LIA seeks easing of freeze on foreign stocks and bonds it owns

* Chairman to publish Deloitte report on its assets by yr-end

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Sept 8 The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) will use some of its $23 billion of locally-held cash deposits to revive Libya's ailing private sector should the country form a unity government, the sovereign wealth fund's would-be chairman said on Tuesday.

Libya is torn between two rival governments, one based in Tripoli and the second in the country's east. The two have appointed different heads of various institutions including the LIA, moves that are indicative of the chaos in the North African oil producer four years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

Talks to unite the two sides are in their final stretch and a deal could be signed on Sept. 20, although they have still to agree on who will be in the new, single government, a United Nations official said last week.

"The private sector was virtually destroyed over the last 30 years, especially during the 1980s and 1990s because of the socialist ideals of Gaddafi," said Hassan Bouhadi, LIA chairman from the country's internationally recognised government based in eastern Libya. "It was difficult to open a barber shop, let alone have a factory or a law firm. The private sector is weak and needs support and funding."

About 35 percent of the LIA's $67 billion of assets are made up of cash deposits held at Libya's central bank.

Bouhadi said the LIA would establish investment banks to fund small- to medium-sized companies, provide consultants to help them formulate business plans and create so-called business incubators to aid start-ups.

"Libya today is run by public companies - one of the first things the new government should do is free the reins on the private sector," said Bouhadi.

Of the LIA's remaining assets, 25 percent are in foreign stocks and bonds frozen since 2011. A further 40 percent are direct stakes in foreign companies and are not frozen.

Overall, the LIA has holdings in about 550 companies, including GE, Unichem, Orange, Finmeccanica and Siemens.

Bouhani said the LIA would utilise these interests to attract foreign investment into Libya. "We would like to create private-public partnerships. We will be a capable, credible local partner for major investors."

Such a strategy will change the LIA's remit, which was set up in 2006 to invest abroad to ease Libya's economic dependence on energy. The country now faces a budget crisis, with oil revenues about a quarter of what the country used to net.

Bouhani drew up the strategy despite the failure of similar attempts by other administrations, and despite his tenure at the LIA being in dispute.

Predecessor AbdulMagid Breish says he is the rightful LIA chairman. Bouhani has launched legal proceedings in London to establish who has authority to appoint directors to manage the fund's UK-based assets.

Breish, although based in Tripoli, is not aligned with either Libyan government.

Bouhani told Reuters he would halt the case should a Libyan unity government be formed before the next court hearing.

He said he will submit a plan - created in consultation with law firm Dentons - by year-end outlining how the stocks and bonds freeze could be eased and still ring-fence these assets. Breish is opposed to relieving the freeze.

"If you have assets in the stock market you should be allowed to buy and sell. If bonds have matured we would like to reinvest in the bonds market without the cash losing value by just sitting there," Bouhani said.

In 2013, Deloitte compiled a report on the LIA's assets that was not made public. Bouhani hopes to publish an updated version by year-end that could include the 20 percent of its assets - in numerical terms - still to be evaluated by Deloitte. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Heinrich)