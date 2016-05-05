LONDON May 4 Lawyers for Libya's $67 billion
sovereign wealth fund asked Goldman Sachs on Thursday to
provide more information about an internship the bank gave to
the brother of a key decision-maker at the fund.
In a long-running legal dispute with Goldman Sachs, the
Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) alleges the investment bank
advised it to invest more than $1 billion in nine derivatives
trades in 2008 that it claims were unsuitable and ultimately
worthless.
The fund requested the details during a pre-court hearing,
before a trial scheduled to start on June 13 in London's High
Court, with Judge Vivien Rose presiding.
Goldman Sachs says the allegation is without merit and is
contesting the case.
At the heart of the case is an internship that Goldman Sachs
provided for Haitem Zarti, the brother of Mustafa Zarti, the
LIA's former deputy chief, and whether that influenced the
decision to invest with Goldman. Neither Zarti is
connected with the fund now.
The LIA's claim hinges in part on allegations that the nine
disputed trades were procured by "undue influence". At the time
the investments were made, Libya was still headed by Colonel
Muammar Gaddafi, who was overthrown in 2011.
The leadership of the LIA is currently being disputed by two
rival chairmen, but the litigation against Goldman
Sachs is being brought under the auspices of its receiver, BDO.
In court documents seen by Reuters on Thursday, the fund
argues that four of the disputed trades were done soon after the
bank's then-employee Youssef Kabbaj told Mustafa Zarti by text
message on April 17 that his brother would be offered an
internship.
Kabbaj was a senior banker at Goldman at the time of the
trades but has since left the firm.
The LIA's court filings say that one of those four April
trades, for which the LIA paid Goldman Sachs a premium of 289
million euros, was described as "jumbo-sized" by William Lyons,
an expert witness who is expected to appear for Goldman Sachs.
He is not a current or former employee of the bank.
Goldman Sachs alleges that the offer of the internship came
well after the LIA entered into other trades in January and
February. It adds that the internship was not formally offered
to Haitem Zarti until May 22, 2008, and he did not start until
June 23.
"We do not believe the internship influenced in any way the
LIA's decision to enter into the trades," the bank said in a
statement.
In court filings seen by Reuters, Goldman claims the
decision to invest in the four April trades was "the culmination
of a long-standing interest in financial stocks that the LIA had
formed in late December 2007/early January 2008, well before the
internship was offered".
The bank adds that there was nothing inherently unusual or
disadvantageous about the trades, and that the LIA entered into
them of its own free will.
It points out that had markets in the underlying stocks
improved, the LIA stood to make substantial profits, but the
markets moved against it and it lost the premiums it had paid.
Goldman also maintains that its relationship with the LIA
was at all "material times an arm's length one" between banker
and client.
The trial is slated to run for seven weeks.
