LONDON May 4 Lawyers for Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund asked Goldman Sachs on Thursday to provide more information about an internship the bank gave to the brother of a key decision-maker at the fund.

In a long-running legal dispute with Goldman Sachs, the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) alleges the investment bank advised it to invest more than $1 billion in nine derivatives trades in 2008 that it claims were unsuitable and ultimately worthless.

The fund requested the details during a pre-court hearing, before a trial scheduled to start on June 13 in London's High Court, with Judge Vivien Rose presiding.

Goldman Sachs says the allegation is without merit and is contesting the case.

At the heart of the case is an internship that Goldman Sachs provided for Haitem Zarti, the brother of Mustafa Zarti, the LIA's former deputy chief, and whether that influenced the decision to invest with Goldman. Neither Zarti is connected with the fund now.

The LIA's claim hinges in part on allegations that the nine disputed trades were procured by "undue influence". At the time the investments were made, Libya was still headed by Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, who was overthrown in 2011.

The leadership of the LIA is currently being disputed by two rival chairmen, but the litigation against Goldman Sachs is being brought under the auspices of its receiver, BDO.

In court documents seen by Reuters on Thursday, the fund argues that four of the disputed trades were done soon after the bank's then-employee Youssef Kabbaj told Mustafa Zarti by text message on April 17 that his brother would be offered an internship.

Kabbaj was a senior banker at Goldman at the time of the trades but has since left the firm.

The LIA's court filings say that one of those four April trades, for which the LIA paid Goldman Sachs a premium of 289 million euros, was described as "jumbo-sized" by William Lyons, an expert witness who is expected to appear for Goldman Sachs. He is not a current or former employee of the bank.

Goldman Sachs alleges that the offer of the internship came well after the LIA entered into other trades in January and February. It adds that the internship was not formally offered to Haitem Zarti until May 22, 2008, and he did not start until June 23.

"We do not believe the internship influenced in any way the LIA's decision to enter into the trades," the bank said in a statement.

In court filings seen by Reuters, Goldman claims the decision to invest in the four April trades was "the culmination of a long-standing interest in financial stocks that the LIA had formed in late December 2007/early January 2008, well before the internship was offered".

The bank adds that there was nothing inherently unusual or disadvantageous about the trades, and that the LIA entered into them of its own free will.

It points out that had markets in the underlying stocks improved, the LIA stood to make substantial profits, but the markets moved against it and it lost the premiums it had paid.

Goldman also maintains that its relationship with the LIA was at all "material times an arm's length one" between banker and client.

The trial is slated to run for seven weeks.