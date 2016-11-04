BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON Nov 4 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund on Friday asked for leave to appeal against a British High Court ruling in favour of Goldman Sachs in the fund's $1.2 billion case against the investment bank.
In October Judge Vivien Rose dismissed the Libyan Investment Authority's (LIA) case against the Wall Street giant over nine equity derivatives trades made in 2008.
In the LIA's court filings, seen by Reuters, the LIA said an appeal would be confined to the LIA's claim in respect of four trades made in April, and a prestigious internship that Goldman Sachs offered to Haitem Zarti, the younger brother of Mustafa Zarti, a key LIA decision-maker at the time. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)
ZAGREB, Jan 26 Croatia intends to reduce its public debt to 75.3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, down from the current 83.8 percent, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000