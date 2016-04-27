By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 A dispute between Libya's $67
billion sovereign wealth fund and Goldman Sachs over advice
given on trades made in 2008 will be back in London's High Court
on May 5, with amended court papers that emerged on Wednesday
adding new details.
In the ongoing litigation, the Libyan Investment Authority
(LIA) alleges the Wall Street bank advised the fund to invest
some $1 billion in nine trades that it claims were unsuitable
and ultimately worthless.
At the time, Libya was still headed by Colonel Muammar
Gaddafi, who was overthrown in 2011. The leadership of the LIA
is currently being disputed by two rival chairmen.
Goldman Sachs has rejected the LIA's allegations and is
contesting the case. It maintains that its relationship with the
LIA was at all "material times an arm's length one" between
banker and client.
A pre-trial review hearing has been confirmed for May 5 and
a trial date is expected to be set for early June.
In re-amended claim filings seen by Reuters on Wednesday,
the LIA alleges that in 2008, Goldman Sachs hired Haitem Zarti,
the brother of Mustafa Zarti, the LIA's former deputy chief, as
an intern in its investment banking division.
Among details first reported in the Financial Times, the
papers revealed that Haitem Zarti was paid a salary of 36,000
pounds per annum as an intern, plus a 1,000 pound housing
allowance.
The LIA alleges this hiring was in breach of Goldman's own
compliance rules. In a separate filing to the High Court, also
seen by Reuters, the U.S. investment bank denies this claim.
Neither side disputes the internship took place. Reuters
could not independently verify the claims. Neither could it
reach either of the Zarti brothers.
The papers show the LIA also alleges that Mustafa Zarti's
willingness to do business with Goldman was influenced "by the
favourable treatment Goldman was conferring on his brother".
Goldman strongly denies these allegations: "We do not
believe the internship influenced in any way the LIA's decision
to enter into the trades," the bank said in a statement to
Reuters.
"The claims are without merit and we will continue to defend
them vigorously."
In its re-amended defence document, the bank says Haitem
Zarti was employed as an intern, and paid the same salary as
other interns.
It adds that it believed Zarti would likely have a role
within the LIA in London, and the internship was tailored
towards giving him training and exposure that would help him
prepare for that role.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)