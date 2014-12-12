BRUSSELS Dec 12 The European Union could
consider new sanctions on Libya if U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino
Leon thought it would help efforts to end the political crisis
there, EU diplomats said on Friday.
The prospect of more sanctions had been raised in EU
discussions, but had not been discussed in detail, one diplomat
said.
"The question is at what point does it become useful as a
tool to incentivise (the Libyan parties). At the point that Leon
thinks that it would be useful, there will be a discussion," the
diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
He did not say what type of sanctions could be considered.
