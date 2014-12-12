BRUSSELS Dec 12 The European Union could consider new sanctions on Libya if U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon thought it would help efforts to end the political crisis there, EU diplomats said on Friday.

The prospect of more sanctions had been raised in EU discussions, but had not been discussed in detail, one diplomat said.

"The question is at what point does it become useful as a tool to incentivise (the Libyan parties). At the point that Leon thinks that it would be useful, there will be a discussion," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He did not say what type of sanctions could be considered. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee)