(Restores byline)
* Al-Obeidi in town near where NTC said Gaddafi hiding
* Recent clashes thought by some to involve deposed leader
By Ali Shuaib
GHADAMES, Libya, Sept 30 (Reuters)- Tuareg tribesmen and
local Arabs who have fought skirmishes near this Saharan oasis
exchanged hostages and signed an agreement on Friday to try to
stabilise an area where some security officials believe Muammar
Gaddafi has taken refuge.
At a ceremony attended by Suleiman Mahmoud al-Obeidi, the
military chief of the country's new rulers, elders from the
local Arab population and Tuareg nomads agreed to keep the peace
and treat each other as equals in this ancient trading
settlement 600 km (370 miles) southwest of Tripoli on the
Algerian border.
Officials of the interim National Transitional Council
(NTC), the coalition that led the effort to overthrow Gaddafi,
said at the weekend that the town, which is under the control of
their forces, had been attacked this month by pro-Gaddafi
forces, possibly tied to one of Gaddafi's sons, Khamis.
But other sources have said it was a clash between Tuaregs
and the townspeople -- a more worrying version of events for the
NTC because it shows the deep divisions in Libyan society that
may remain even if the last of Gaddafi's forces are
defeated.
Al-Obeidi indicated that trouble had been brewing even
before Gaddafi was driven from Tripoli on the weekend of August
20-22.
"I am now here to witness the agreement between Ghadames and
the Tuareg. There has been a problem since July 17," he told
Reuters.
He called on all the communities of the town to forget the
past and work together to ensure national unity.
Under the agreement, private property is to return to its
owners, displaced people are to return and young men from all
the communities should take part in joint efforts to "confront
extremists."
The town drew additional attention this week when Hisham
Buhagiar, a military official of the NTC, said Gaddafi was
believed to be hiding in the region under the protection of
Tuaregs.
Al-Obeidi made no public reference to the possible presence
of Gaddafi in the region on his tour of Ghadames on Friday,
possibly to avoid stirring any tensions that could undo
peacemaking.
Ghadames, like some other towns around Libya, has been
placed under strain not only by months of military conflict
between pro- and anti-Gaddafi forces but sometimes also by acts
of violence by individuals and communities who have taken
advantage of unrest to settle scores.
At the border post with Algeria, Libyan colonel Muftah
al-Zintani told Reuters he was on alert for any signs of Gaddafi
or his associates.
"We're searching the area from all directions including the
border with Algeria," he said. "So far we did not find any
evidence of Gaddafi's troops or vehicles crossing either way."
"This process is going on a daily basis to make sure
that Gaddafi followers will not use the border to run away to
Algeria."
Tuaregs, nomads who roam the desert spanning the borders of
Libya and its neighbours, traditionally backed Gaddafi and have
viewed the NTC with suspicion.
Many among Libya's community of Tuaregs viewed
Gaddafi favourably because he supported their rebellion against
the governments of Mali and Niger in the 1970s and later allowed
many of them to settle in southern Libya.
The tribe is important to regional security because the
Tuareg have huge influence in the vast, empty desert expanses
which are often exploited by drug traffickers and Islamist
militants as a safe haven for their operations.
(Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Michael
Roddy)