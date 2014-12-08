Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
Tripoli Dec 8 The United Nations will postpone the start of talks to end Libya's political crisis until early next week, its special envoy said on Monday.
Talks had been scheduled to start on Tuesday but Bernadino Leon told reporters they would start next week to give the conflict parties more time to work out details.
He spoke in Tripoli after meeting a rival parliament challenging the elected House of Representatives working out of the east. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Ralph Boulton)
