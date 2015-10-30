* Asset freezes, travel bans under consideration
* Libyan hardliners balk at proposed unity government
* West worried Libya's chaos strengthening militant Islam
By Patrick Markey and Francesco Guarascio
TRIPOLI/BRUSSELS Oct 30 Rival Libyan political
leaders could face European asset freeze and travel sanctions if
they are deemed to be deliberately blocking attempts to broker a
settlement between the country's warring factions, diplomats
said on Friday.
After months of negotiations, the U.N. envoy has presented
Libya's rival factions with a proposed national unity
government, but hardliners on both sides have resisted the
power-sharing deal and talks have stalled.
The United Nations has warned about possible sanctions
before and the European Union has previously considered travel
bans and asset freezes against five Libyan military commanders
threatening violence against a future government.
Lawmakers in both the elected House of Representatives
parliament in eastern Libya and the rival General National
Congress in Tripoli in the west of the sprawling North African
OPEC state have delayed any official vote on the deal.
Western powers say a U.N.-backed agreement for a unity
government is the only way to end the conflict between the rival
factions and their armed allies competing for power four years
after rebels overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.
They have been prodding both sides to accept the peace plan
and promised more aid, worried that Islamist militants and
people-smugglers have gained ground in Libya's chaos just across
the Mediterranean from mainland Europe.
"Sanctions are back on the agenda. The option of U.N.
sanctions would be better, but if we can't do that we can go
through the EU. We will at some point need to look at who meets
the conditions for these sanctions," one diplomat said.
"CRUNCH TIME"
"We are at a crunch time, we need the political leadership
to take political decisions so the national accord can work.
Those who prevent that from happening need to see there will be
consequences."
Any EU sanctions would still be in coordination with the
United Nations envoy Bernardino Leon to make sure they supported
his dialogue efforts, another diplomat said.
European sanctions were last discussed on Oct. 20 at the
ambassadorial level in Brussels and they are also being debated
at EU working group level. They are likely to come up again at
the next EU foreign ministers' meeting in mid-November.
"Sanctions are definitely part of the conversation, but
anything will be carefully coordinated with Bernardino Leon and
right now the focus is on diplomacy," the diplomat said.
Libya has fallen into turmoil with its internationally
recognised government and elected parliament on one side and a
self-styled administration holding Tripoli on the other, each
backed by regional, tribal or Islamist armed factions.
Moderates in both camps supporting the agreement have faced
resistance from political hardliners and from some military
commanders who believe they can still gain from fighting.
U.N. envoy Leon said last week consultations continued with
both sides and warned small factional leaders not to obstruct
attempts to create a unity agreement and peace deal.
Since last year, Tripoli has been controlled by Libya Dawn,
an alliance of armed factions linked with Misrata city, and more
Islamist-leaning armed groups who took over the capital and set
up their own government and reinstated the old parliament.
The internationally-recognised government and parliament
have since operated out of the east, backed by a coalition of
other armed factions, including General Khalifa Haftar, once an
ally of autocrat Gaddafi.
But a supreme court ruling against the elected parliament
and the Oct. 20 end of its mandate have critics questioning its
legitimacy, especially after lawmakers extended their own term
until they can hand over power to the next elected body.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)