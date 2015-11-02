TRIPOLI Nov 2 The United Nations on Monday
urged Libya's warring factions to agree on a unity government
after they were offered proposals to ease concerns over regional
distribution in a U.N.-backed power-sharing deal.
The U.N. said in a statement after consultations with both
sides that a proposed presidential council would be expanded
from six to nine members, including a prime minister, five
deputy premiers and three senior ministers.
Members of Libya's two rival parliaments were scheduled to
meet separately to discuss the UN proposal on Tuesday.
The product of months of negotiations, the U.N. proposal for
a national government includes members of both factions and
attempts to reflect Libya's traditional regional balance.
Hardliners have resisted the deal.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, the North
African state is mired in a conflict between two rival
governments and loose coalitions of armed factions that back
them in a struggle for control.
Libya's recognised government and its elected parliament
have operated out of the eastern city of Tobruk since the Libyan
Dawn armed faction took over the capital Tripoli last year, set
up a government and reinstated the former parliament.
The country has no national army. Rebel militias fought
together against Gaddafi in 2011, but then turned against one
another and are often more loyal to their cities or tribes or
Libya's east, west or southern regions than to the state.
Western governments see the U.N. deal as the best option to
deal with Libya's crisis, which has allowed Islamic State
fighters to gain ground and people smugglers to take advantage
of the chaos to ship thousands of migrants to Europe.
The European Union says a unity government would bring more
financial aid and training support to rebuild a national army,
but officials are also mulling sanctions against political
leaders who block a deal.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Tom Heneghan)