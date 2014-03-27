By Ulf Laessing
| TRIPOLI, March 27
TRIPOLI, March 27 Pakistani sea captain Mirza
Noman Baig knew he was trapped when dozens of fighters armed
with rifles boarded his tanker just off a rebel-held port on
Libya's coast.
A militia from the country's restive east forced his crew to
load oil onto Baig's vessel, the Morning Glory, and demanded
they escape the navy before the ship was stormed by U.S. special
forces on March 16, according to his account of events.
After their two-week journey, the 38-year-old captain and
his crew are now being held at a police facility in a southern
area of the Libyan capital.
Authorities plan to send them home after concluding an
investigation into the attempted sale of the oil by the rebel
militia, who are campaigning for a greater share of petroleum
wealth and more eastern autonomy.
"We were in a hostage situation. We had no choice but to
follow the orders (of the rebels)," Baig said, in his first
interview since docking at Es Sider port, one of three oil
export terminals captured by anti-government gunmen.
The tanker saga reflects growing turmoil in OPEC oil
producer Libya, where the government is unable to stop militias
who helped oust dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but refuse to
disarm and now seize oil facilities at will.
Baig said the ship's owner, which changed last month, had
told him to load oil in Libya after crossing the Suez Canal
without informing him that his destination was a rebel port.
"We were drifting away 30 miles off (the coast). The pilot
(of the port escort boat) came onboard, and the security people
came onboard," he said.
"We cannot do anything. They had guns," he said. Shipping
data confirmed the Morning Glory had circled for days near Es
Sider before docking.
"The owner just told me (to go to Libya) but he didn't tell
me how the situation was, is this the central part or I don't
know. I don't know what the situation is in that area," he said,
standing in front of a small cell where he is being held with
five other crew members sleeping in white bunk beds.
He said up to 35 armed rebels had boarded the ship when
docking at the port. The rebels have denied that they forced the
crew to act at gunpoint.
When the ship left Es Sider after loading crude, and with
only three rebels onboard, Baig was told to travel away from the
Libyan coast, he said. However, the tanker ran into a firefight
with Libyan naval forces before moving into Cypriot waters,
according to government officials.
According to Baig, when he asked the militiamen or the owner
where the ship was heading, "They said they would tell us
later."
Nearby, other crew members were having lunch - rice and meat
- on the floor in their cells while he spoke.
With his captors busy, he called his wife in Lahore with the
ship's satellite phone. She alerted various governments, he
said. He also called the police in Cyprus and NATO forces, after
which U.S. Navy SEALs stormed the ship late at night.
The U.S. commandos later handcuffed the three rebels and
escorted the tanker back to Tripoli, where it is moored, Libyan
officials said.
He said the owner kept saying the final sale of the oil
would be arranged, but Baig asserted: "I was telling them that I
am not interested. I want my crew to go home. We don't want
anything, we don't want any of the oil. You trapped us on this."
GOING HOME
Libya's attorney general has issued orders to release and
expel the 21 crew members, who come from Pakistan, India,
Eritrea, Sri Lanka, Syria and other countries, but so far they
remain stuck in a nondescript, one-storey detention facility.
Reuters was allowed to speak to the crew on the condition
they would not discuss the investigation.
Interrupted only by occasional visits from embassy staff,
the crew have time to pray in front of their cells, which are
open. A gate locks them into the wing where they are staying.
"People treat us very nicely. We get three meals a day,"
Baig said. "As far as we are here we don't have any problem but
we are just waiting to go home because we are passing from this
very tough time."
But his crew was still waiting to get back their personal
belongings such as clothes, laptops, cash and shipping documents
such as seaman's books needed to continue their careers.
"We need those documents. They are very important to us," he
said.
A Sri Lankan crew member said: "We want our clothes. This I
am wearing for days," pointing to his orange jumpsuit.
Baig said the crew had not been paid for two months.
"A few crew members, they don't have a single dollar in
their pockets," he said. "When they go to their countries they
don't have money to go from the airport to go home."
