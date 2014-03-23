* Tanker seizure victory for Tripoli government
By Hani Amera
ON BOARD THE MORNING GLORY, Libya, March 23 A
commercial oil tanker seized by U.S. forces after it loaded
crude at a Libya port held by anti-government rebels has docked
back in the capital Tripoli, a Reuters witness said on Sunday.
U.S. special forces boarded the tanker a week ago off
Cyprus, days after it left Es Sider port, which is controlled by
rebels who demand more autonomy and oil wealth in defiance of
the central government.
A Reuters reporter was allowed to board the Morning Glory
moored near the Tripoli coast, witnessing how Libyan navy forces
arrested the 21-strong crew and three rebels who had boarded the
ship at Es Sider.
It was a rare victory for Tripoli, which is struggling to
end a port blockade by rebels, one of many challenges facing the
central government which has failed to secure the North African
country three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Former anti-Gaddafi rebels and militias refuse to surrender
their weapons and often use force or control of oil facilities
to make demands on a state whose army is still in training with
Western governments.
Tired-looking Pakistani captain Mirza Noman Baig showed navy
personnel the damage resulting from a fire fight with the Libyan
navy before the vessel escaped from Libya. "This all," he said,
referring to cracks and bullet holes on the tanker's crew office
and an oil tank.
Libyan soldiers removed the crew on a small boat where they
huddled in the open in the back on their way to Tripoli port.
"They will be referred to the relevant judicial
authorities," said Lieutenant Colonel Salim ash-Shwirf, standing
on the tanker. "The 21 and the Libyans are in good health but
there are some damages at the tanker."
The crew declined to give interviews but the family of the
captain say armed Libyan rebels boarded the ship, forced them to
load crude and to evade the Libyan navy sent to stop them.
The Reuters reporter was shown two rifles, three pistols and
bags full of ammunition in the crew's office. The rifles
belonged to the three rebels, who had been handcuffed, a navy
officer said.
The tanker carried no flag. The ship, which had been North
Korean-flagged until Pyongyang denied knowledge of the vessel,
was due to arrive later at Libya's Zawiya port, where its cargo
of crude will be fed into the Zawiya refinery.
"The crew of the oil tanker is now under my authority and is
being investigated," Libya's state prosecutor Abdelqadir Radwan
told Reuters.
Eastern federalist leader Ibrahim Jathran, whose fighters
seized three ports last summer, is demanding a greater share in
Libya's oil resources and more autonomy for his region where
many feel they have been abandoned by Tripoli for years.
The Tripoli government gave Jathran a two-week deadline on
March 12 to end his port blockade or face a military assault,
though analysts say Libya's nascent armed forces may struggle to
follow through on the ultimatum.
Western governments, which backed NATO's air strikes to help
the 2011 anti-Gaddafi revolt, are training Libya's armed forces
and are pressing the factions to reach a political settlement.
But the powerful rival militias, with bases in the east and
west of the country and political allies in the parliament,
remain power brokers in a country where weapons from Gaddafi's
era and the NATO-backed rebellion are easily available.
In another sign of chaos, an Italian construction worker was
kidnapped near the eastern city of Tobruk. There has been no
communication from his kidnappers as yet, the Italian Foreign
Ministry on Sunday, adding he was a diabetic who did not have
his insulin supplies with him.
Italy said Gianluca Salviato was snatched on Saturday by a
gang it suspected of being a criminal organisation intending to
seek a ransom, rather than an Islamist group.
