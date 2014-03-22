ALGIERS, March 22 An oil tanker seized by U.S.
commandos after it loaded crude at a Libyan port controlled by
armed rebels has been handed back to Libyan authorities, the
Libyan state news agency LANA reported on Saturday.
The Morning Glory tanker was due to arrive later on Saturday
at Libya's Zawiya port after being escorted through
international waters by the U.S. Navy, Libyan officials said.
U.S. special forces seized the tanker on Sunday off Cyprus,
days after it left Libya with a cargo of crude from Es Sider
port, which is controlled by rebels who want more autonomy and
oil wealth in defiance of the central government.
