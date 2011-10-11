TRIPOLI Oct 11 Production from a Libyan oil
field will restart within days and the country should be able to
pump 1 million barrels per day (bpd) within a year, the interim
oil and finance minister said on Tuesday.
In an interview with Reuters, Ali Tarhouni said he had
received a phone call the previous evening saying the huge El
Sharara oil field operated by Spanish firm Repsol was
ready to restart and he expected it to resume pumping within
days. It produces 200,000 bpd.
"Within less that a year will be up to 1 million barrels. I
am very confident of that," Tarhouni said.
Libya is struggling to resume oil production which forms the
overwhelming bulk of its economy but was largely halted for the
past eight months by its civil war. The country produced about
1.8 million bpd during peace time.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati)