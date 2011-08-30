TRIPOLI Aug 30 Libya's new oil minister Ali Tarhouni said on Tuesday he expects the country's wells to start pumping oil in the coming days.

"In the coming days we expect oil fields and the wells to go back pumping at a normal situation," he said through a translator at a news conference in Tripoli.

Speaking in English, Tarhouni added: "Not exactly normal, close to." (Reporting by Mo Abbas; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Anthony Barker)