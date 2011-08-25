TRIPOLI The Libyan rebel government hopes to restart crude exports within two weeks, Ali Tarhouni, the official in charge of financial and oil matters told Reuters in an interview.

"The NOC (National Oil Corporation) initial estimate is that we can have about 500,000 to 600,000 barrels within two to three weeks. And then we ramp this up to the normal, which is about 1.6 (million). My expectation is that this will be done within a year or so," Tarhouni said.

Damage on most of Libya's oilfields from the civil war has been minimal, he said.

"The state of the oil fields are a lot better than expected," he said. "Overall if we want to put a number on it, the average is about 10 percent or so. Most of the fields are more than 90 percent fine."

He added that the Libya would continue to honour existing contracts with oil companies. Asked if there would be any block for companies from countries that had not supported the rebels, he responded: "Not that I know of."

(Editing by Jane Baird)