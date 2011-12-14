TRIPOLI Dec 14 Thousands of former supporters
of Muammar Gaddafi who fled their town because of revenge
attacks will try to return next week, their leaders said on
Wednesday, risking a confrontation with their neighbours.
Tawargha, a town about 250 km east of Tripoli, was ransacked
and looted, and its residents forced to flee in one of the worst
cases of reprisals against Gaddafi loyalists since the Libyan
leader was overthrown three months ago.
Elders from the town decided at a meeting in Tripoli that
all the residents -- who they said number 30,000 and are
scattered in camps and makeshift accommodation across Libya --
will go home on Dec. 20.
Jaballah Mohammed, one of the delegates from the town who
was at the meeting, appealed to the Libyan government to help
the people of Tawargha return.
"Please understand this request," he said. "We are innocent
and helpless ... The people of Tawargha were under Gaddafi's
militias, we did not know anything about the revolution (against
his rule)."
But an official from the neighbouring town of Misrata, one
of the centres of the anti-Gaddafi rebellion whose fighters
carried out the reprisals in Tawargha, said it was too early for
residents to go back.
"It will be dangerous for them because everybody has weapons
and we cannot guarantee that the people with weapons in their
hands will not make trouble," said Fethi Bashaga, a member of
the Misrata military council.
"Nobody forced the Tawargha people to leave the city. They
went of their own accord."
BAD BLOOD
He said the Tawargha residents should wait until Libya's
caretaker leadership, the National Transitional Council,
organises their return as part of a programme of national
reconciliation it launched this month.
"All reconciliation should be organised by the state,"
Bashaga told Reuters by telephone.
People in Misrata accuse Tawargha of being complicit in a
siege of their city by pro-Gaddafi forces which killed hundreds
of civilians and fighters.
Rocket and artillery batteries stationed in Tawargha fired
on residential districts of Misrata. Some people from Tawargha
fought in the city in pro-Gaddafi units. Misrata residents
allege that Tawargha men raped women in the city.
Deep-seated prejudices may also be a factor. Tawargha
residents are dark-skinned, many descended from sub-Saharan
African slaves, while almost everybody in Misrata is from
Libya's lighter-skinned Arab majority.
International rights groups say some people from Tawargha
may have committed crimes during the fighting in Misrata, but
that the reprisals since then have swept up thousands of
innocent people.
The attacks in Tawargha took some of the lustre off Libya's
revolution, which had been feted by its Western backers for its
proclaimed ideals of justice, tolerance and democracy.
One Tawargha resident, speaking at the meeting in Tripoli on
Wednesday, said a delegation had been to see interim prime
minister Abdurrahim El-Keib.
"He said that for now he could not do anything about our
problem," said the man, who did not give his name. "So we have
to sort the problem out ourselves. Our people are suffering."
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Robert Woodward)