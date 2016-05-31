(Corrects to make clear deal signed by consortium)
PARIS May 31 French oil services company
Technip signed on Tuesday a deal worth $500 million
with a consortium that includes Libya's National Oil Company
(NOC) and Italy's oil and gas major ENI to refurbish an
offshore oil platform.
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the signing was
crucial to show that foreign firms were starting to return to do
business in a country hit by over five years of conflict.
"This is for the Libyans and gives them a chance to increase
production, distribute resources and create jobs," Ayrault said
after a signing ceremony in Paris.
The platform is for the Bahr Essalam oil field about 100
kilometres off Tripoli.
The NOC aims to restore oil production after a U.N.-backed
unity government arrived in the capital in March with the hope
of ending Libya's prolonged political crisis, and bring together
warring factions.
Oil production rose above 300,000 barrels per day in May,
far from the 1.6 million bpd level achieved before Muammar
Gaddafi was ousted in 2011.
The deal was signed in the presence of NOC's Chairman
Mustafa Sanalla between the consortium Milletah Oil & Gas Co and
Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko, who called it a "milestone" for
the French firm.
