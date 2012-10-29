TRIPOLI Oct 29 Thousands of Libyans who fled
fighting in the former Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid will not
be allowed to return home for several more days until work was
complete to make the town safe and restore services, officials
said on Monday.
Militias aligned with the defence ministry took control of
Bani Walid - one of the last towns to fall to rebels in last
year's war - on Wednesday after fighting that has underlined the
weakness of central authority a year after dictator Muammar
Gaddafi was deposed.
The violence sent thousands fleeing from the hilltop town of
70,000 people in scenes reminiscent of last year's war.
Uncertain of the damage their homes may have sustained, some
have tried to go back - however the town remains closed off as
security forces and officials say they are working on making it
safe and restoring water, electricity and communications.
"We want to make sure there isn't anything left over from
the military operation. Services were destroyed," army spokesman
Ali al-Sheikhi said. "We expect that in about three days
(residents) will be able to go back to Bani Walid."
Fleeing residents spoke of no water or power and little food
and medicine in town. The scale of destruction remains unclear.
"After what happened in Bani Walid you can say almost all of
the population fled," said Mohammed al-Swai of the Libyan Relief
agency. "We will try to get them back to their homes with the
help of the authorities."
Local Governance Minister Mohammed al-Hrari said the lack of
services was one of the main obstacles: "How can people go back
if there is no water or power."
Aid workers said they had heard of a small number of the
displaced trying to return through smaller roads.
At a road block made up of large stones a few kilometres
from Bani Walid on Sunday, three army pick up trucks mounted
with weapons stood guard, closing off the north entrance to the
town. A few dozen civilian cars were parked in lines in front.
"Each day when I ask if I can check on my house, they say
'Tomorrow'," resident Abdelmanam, 20, said as he waited to see
whether he could go through. He was refused entry.
Foreign reporters who arrived at the road block, in the area
of Wadi Dinar, were also not allowed through to Bani Walid.
"There is graffiti on the walls inside, it may incite
strife," army official Ahmed Salem said, without elaborating.
Hours after taking control of the town, militias - many from
the rival town of Misrata - fired ferociously at empty public
buildings, crying "Bani Walid is free!" in chaotic scenes.
"Some of the first fighters who went in were a little young
... We are erasing this graffiti because it might cause an
adverse reaction," Sheikhi said, adding there would also be an
investigation into reports of houses being burnt down.
The fighting erupted over a government demand Bani Walid
hand over those who had kidnapped and tortured Omar Shaaban, the
rebel who caught Gaddafi hiding in a drain in Sirte last year.
Shaaban, from Misrata, a city that underwent a harsh siege
by Gaddafi's forces, died in a Paris hospital last month from
injuries inflicted during two months of captivity in Bani Walid.
Bani Walid residents baulked at turning over the wanted men
to unruly groups while the justice system remains in disarray.
The violence shows the government's inability to reconcile
groups with long-running grievances and failure to bring many of
the militias that deposed Gaddafi fully under its control.
