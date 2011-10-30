* Ancient gold, silver coins taken from bank vault
* Heist is likely largest of its type during revolt
By Brian Rohan
BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 30 Pieces from a huge
collection of priceless ancient coins, jewellery and statuettes,
looted from a bank vault in eastern Libya in the chaos of the
rebellion against Muammar Gaddafi, have appeared in the local
souk and are being taken abroad.
The cache of some 8,000 pieces was taken by thieves who
chiselled into a concrete bank vault in Benghazi in the early
days of revolutionary tumult after fire spread from an adjacent
headquarters of the feared secret police.
Residents of the seaside neighbourhood say the bank was
invaded by looters in February, when Benghazi rose up against
Gaddafi's rule and triggered a revolt that spread nationwide.
Crowds stormed official buildings to free political
prisoners, and some residents said a prison break nearby could
have allowed hardened criminals to set upon the bank.
Ash and broken glass litter the Ottoman atrium of the
building, the main branch of Libya's commercial bank. Its
underground vaults remain open in eerie darkness, some holding
neatly stacked records of transactions with Western financial
houses.
"It's a disaster," said Yussuf ben Nasr, director of
antiquities for the city, built on a site originally named
Euesperides when founded by ancient Greeks in the 6th century
B.C.
A Reuters reporter found bronze coins stored in the back
room of a jewellery shop in Benghazi's souk. The seller said the
artefacts were "a secret." Asked about the value of the coins
the dealer shrugged and said they were two millennia old.
When Reuters showed ben Nasr photographs of the coins on
sale in the souk, he said they were probably part of the
collection.
"These are priceless national treasures, pieces of our
history that have been lost," ben Nasr said from his office,
which he has converted into a safe house for antiques just a
short walk from the gutted bank.
The stolen cache included rarer gold and silver coins
embossed with Islamic calligraphy and verses of the Muslim holy
book, the Koran.
The land that is Libya has been ruled by successive
Mediterranean empires over the centuries, and is home to
spectacular Greek and Roman ruins that have been left largely
unspoiled by modernity, far off the tourist track.
Experts say most Libyan antiquities survived the nine-month
uprising unscathed, thanks to a mixture of luck and meticulous
work by men like ben Nasr, who has spent most of his time since
February securing the north African country's history in crates
like those now filling his office -- much of it at his own
expense.
The collection in the Benghazi bank, though, did not have
the same luck.
"This is the biggest theft I am aware of," said Paul
Bennett, a British archaeologist who specialises in Libyan
antiquities. "The indications are that some of the finds are
making their way into the souk."
DETECTIVE WORK
Despite a police hunt involving the international police
agency Interpol, part of the Benghazi cache has already started
to leave the country, ben Nasr said.
Statues from the vault have surfaced in neighbouring Egypt,
and some of the 500 gold coins recently seen there may have been
part of the lost trove.
"There's not much we can do except ask institutions around
the world to help us acquire Libyan antiquities if they turn up,
so they can be returned," he said, adding that Libyans living in
Egypt had collected money to purchase a statuette of the love
god Cupid found in a souk in Alexandria.
The collection stolen in Benghazi had already changed hands
several times in the 20th century, much of it having been seized
by officials from fascist Italy during World War Two.
Taken as booty from territory that dictator Benito Mussolini
considered part of his "New Roman Empire", the artefacts were
displayed in a colonial exhibition in Italy in 1940 before being
returned to independent Libya in the 1960s.
Deep beneath the bank, a large vault in a trashed office
remains shut, a chisel jammed between steel and centuries-old
masonry testifying to failed attempts to pry it open.
But a floor above, a manhole-sized opening shows how thieves
finally broke through the reinforced concrete ceiling - work
that required either a jackhammer or days of toil by hand.
"Libya has had big problems with theft in the past before,
and under Gaddafi many items mysteriously ended up in
Switzerland," ben Nasr said. "Luckily we've had help from
organisations there, who purchased them for us."
With museums in disrepair after years of neglect, and
archaeological sites across the country largely unsecured, ben
Nasr has enlisted the police and even the Libyan Boy Scouts to
track down missing antiquities, including recently discovered
mummies from pillaged tombs in the south.
"We continue to search sites across the country, taking
inventories of what is missing, and telling schoolchildren and
the Boy Scouts about the missing treasure," he said. "For now,
archaeology here has become detective work."
