By Julia Payne and Feras Bosalum
| TRIPOLI, April 14
TRIPOLI, April 14 Saadi Gaddafi and Saif
al-Islam, two of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's sons,
are expected to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of
corruption and war crimes alongside more than 30 other
Gaddafi-era officials.
The mass trial will be seen by the international community
as a barometer for Libya's progress in establishing a democratic
state after the chaotic 2011 revolution that ended four decades
of Gaddafi's one-man rule.
Post-Gaddafi Libya has so far been defined by a weak interim
government and growing unrest as former revolutionary fighters
refuse to give up their weapons, and armed protesters blockade
the country's crucial oil exports.
The North African state's nascent democracy is struggling to
establish basic institutions and rule of law as Gaddafi left
behind only a husk of a government after absorbing all the power
into his own hands.
The trial will begin a day after interim prime minister
Abdullah al-Thinni announced his resignation after an attack on
his family and following the ousting of former prime minister
barely one month ago.
"If they don't get fair trials then it casts doubt over
whether the new Libya is not about selective justice," Hanan
Salah, Libya researcher in the Middle East and North Africa
division at Human Rights Watch said.
"So far, there have been problems with legal representation.
Many of those on trial did not have a lawyer from the beginning
- a cornerstone of a fair trial."
The International Criminal Court and other human rights
organisations are concerned over the fairness of Libya's justice
system although the government won the right last year to try
Gaddafi's former spy chief domestically instead of at the ICC.
Saadi Gaddafi, known as a playboy with a brief career in
professional soccer, was extradited to Libya from Niger in early
March. He may appear in a Tripoli court for the first time to
hear charges. But that may depend on whether investigators have
finished gathering evidence.
The head of the government investigations could not confirm
details about the trial.
"I think Saadi will not appear in court tomorrow, as
investigations are still on-going," Libya's state prosecutor
Abdelqadir Radwan told Reuters by phone late on Sunday.
Gaddafi's more prominent son, Saif al-Islam, long viewed as
his heir, is expected to appear by video-link inside the
courtroom. He is being held by the powerful western Zintan
militia group, who have refused to hand him over to the central
government they believe cannot provide a secure trial.
Gaddafi's ex-spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi will also appear
in court on Monday along with the former foreign minister Abdul
Ati al-Obeidi.
"We have had many cases where the defendants' lawyers were
not allowed to review evidence and get access to court documents
in the pre-trial phase (the pre-trial chamber)..." Salah said.
"In some other unrelated cases, judges and lawyers were
harassed and there are allegations of forced confessions."
Libya's justice minister insisted that the trial was open
the public who would ensure the process was fair and not turned
into a "Mickey Mouse" show trial.
"I will not allow any crazy stuff, I will make sure it meets
international standards ... that is why we are having open
trials," Salah al-Merghani, the justice minister told Reuters.
"We heard there were complaints from the lawyers... The
court will see if the complaints are genuine or not."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)