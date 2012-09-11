TRIPOLI, Sept 11 A Libyan judge suspended the
trial of a senior Gaddafi-era intelligence official on Tuesday
after his defence lawyer said the proceedings were
unconstitutional.
Charges against Buzeid Dorda, arrested last September in
Tripoli, include killing civilians, providing weapons to kill
civilians, and conspiring to provoke civil war.
"The trial has been suspended until the Supreme Court looks
at an appeal I raised that could deem the trial
unconstitutional," defence lawyer Dhao Al-Mansouri Awon said.
Pre-revolution laws governing emergency courts, called the
People's Court, were still in use despite being banned after the
uprising which toppled Muammar Gaddafi last year, Awon said.
Under People's Court laws, which the Gaddafi adminstration
used to try opposition members and political prisoners, one or
more people with no legal training could pass judgments without
the need for a judge, jury or lawyers to be present in court.
"Even though the court itself was cancelled, the law
governing it is still functioning and that would make the trials
invalid," Awon told Reuters.
Dorda had said in July he had been denied the right to meet
privately with a lawyer and had been subjected to illegal
interrogations during his 10 months in detention.
His trial, which began on June 5, has been adjourned several
times for procedural reasons.
Libya's new rulers want to try Gaddafi's family members and
loyalists at home, but human rights activists worry that a weak
central government and a lack of rule of law could rob them of
the right to a fair trial.
On Sunday, Justice Minister Mohammed Al-Alagy told reporters
that the trials of Gaddafi-era officials were "invalid" because
the prosecutor general's office was not following the necessary
legal procedure and was also using People's Court laws.
Under Libyan law, an Indictment Chamber reviews cases and
then refers them to the appropriate court. But Alagy said
prosecutors were bypassing this body and demanded they review
their procedures and the legal rights of those held in custody.
Saif al-Islam, Gaddafi's son, is awaiting trial on war
crimes charges and Abdullah al-Senussi, Libya's former spy chief
known as "Gaddafi's black box", is also expected to be put on
trial. He was arrested last week.
On Sunday, prosecutors said Saif al-Islam's trial, which was
due to begin this month, will be delayed by five months to
include any relevant testimony obtained from the interrogation
of Senussi.
In July, an International Criminal Court lawyer who had been
detained in Libya for three weeks on spying allegations said her
experience had shown it was impossible for Saif al-Islam to get
a fair trial in his home country.