ALGIERS Aug 24 Forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi are bombarding areas of central Tripoli including the Gaddafi compound seized by rebels a day before, a rebel spokesman said on Wednesday.

"There were bombardments on Bab al-Aziziyah (compound), Al Mansoura area and another area near Rixos hotel. Most of this bombardment was carried out by the regime's cells positioned in the Abu Salim area," said the spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe)