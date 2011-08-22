TRIPOLI Aug 22 A column of hundreds of rebel fighters and pickup trucks carrying rocket launchers moved through the Libyan capital towards the central Green Square on Monday, a Reuters reporter in the city said.

The rebels in the column were shouting "Allahu Akbar!" or "God is greatest!" One of the fighters, Walid Ahmed, said he left Tripoli three months ago to join the rebellion in the Western Mountains to the south. "Now I am back and Gaddafi is finished," he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)