* Thousands of weapons stolen from Gaddafi's armories
* Residents say celebratory gunfire has killed four
* Rally calls for provincial militias to leave Tripoli
By Jessica Donati and Tim Gaynor
TRIPOLI, Sept 30 Raking the night skies over
Tripoli with gunfire to celebrate Muammar Gaddafi's fall last
month is lethal, bad for business and must stop, say residents
of the Libyan capital.
"It's an Arab tradition -- but it's not safe. We need
security now," said office worker Fatima Zaid, among a few
thousand people gathered at Tripoli's emblematic Martyr's Square
on Friday evening.
Local residents say at least four people have been killed in
celebratory gunfire in the area of the square. The streets
approaching it are littered with spent cartridges, many of them
high velocity rounds blasted into the air in festive gunfire.
National Transitional Council (NTC) officials, anti-Gaddafi
rebels and residents like Zaid, who has a young daughter, are
calling for a stop to the shooting of assault rifles, machine
guns and pistols to mark their new found freedoms.
"We should celebrate, with music and dancing and not shooting
(and) live in peace," she added.
When Tripoli fell on the weekend of Aug. 20-22, rebels and
citizens broke open Gaddafi's armories, taking thousands of guns
including Kalashnikov assault rifles, machine guns and an array
of pistols.
"So many people have accidents from this. I have children,"
said Victoria Aminca, taking her four-month-old son out in a
stroller on Friday evening.
"I am worried for all the children. I am afraid. You don't
know who is shooting."
CELEBRATION OR FIGHTING?
Many of those in Martyr's Square -- called Green Square
under Gaddafi -- were attending a rally on Friday evening
calling for the departure from Tripoli of the provincial
militias whose men are responsible for much of the firing.
The paramilitary units have installed themselves in the
capital after helping to drive Gaddafi's men out and operate
checkpoints all over the city.
They say disorder in Tripoli would grow if they left
because, they argue, Gaddafi might exploit the resulting
security vacuum to stir trouble.
But the reluctance of the revolutionaries to pull their men
from the capital and allow the police to resume work is seen by
some Libyans as an attempt to claim a stake in the distribution
of post-revolution power and funding.
For shopkeeper Yusuf Helmi, it is simply time to stop
celebrating more than a month after Tripoli fell to the rebels.
"At first it was maybe a celebration, but now it's not right
... You can see the freedom, you can smell the freedom," said
Helmi, wearing a camouflage T-shirt saying 'Free Libya'.
"When I am at home and they start shooting outside, I don't
know if it's from celebration or because there is fighting
outside."
WASTE OF BULLETS
For Hussein al Sharif, a burly rebel fighter toting a new
Kalashnikov as he walked into the square filled with families
and children daubed with face paints in the red, black and green
colors of the revolution, it was simply a waste of bullets.
"People are shooting in the air wasting ammunition, even
artillery rounds," said al Sharif, who said he had just arrived
from an ongoing battle with Gaddafi loyalists at Bani Walid.
"It's a serious situation ... We need that ammunition on the
front now."
Mohamad Abdulgader, who was tending a giant inflatable slide
topped with a Superman figure on the edge of the square, said
the gunfire was bad for business.
"It's a big problem. They don't care about the signs saying
no shooting. They don't listen ... It scares off the families
and the kids," he said, glancing nervously back at the giant
inflatable, which was vulnerable to falling bullets.
"It hasn't been hit yet, thanks be to God."
One Reuters witness had a narrow escape with a round that
slammed into the street near the square.
"I was walking on the street talking on my phone over there
and a bullet fell a few meters away from me," translator Taha
Zargouun said, gesturing a few blocks away from the square.
(Editing by Sophie Hares)