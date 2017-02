TRIPOLI Oct 14 A gun battle broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday between 20 to 50 armed supporters of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi and forces of the National Transitional Council (NTC), a Reuters witness and residents said.

NTC fighters mounted on pick-up trucks raced towards the scene in the Abu Salim neighbourhood, a centre of support for Gaddafi. The two sides exchanged automatic and heavy machinegun fire, the Reuters witness said.

Local residents said the group of armed men had appeared in Abu Salim earlier and had begun chanting pro-Gaddafi slogans. (Reporting by Barry Malone; Writing by Jon Hemming)