TRIPOLI Oct 14 A gunbattle broke out in the
Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday between 20 to 50 armed
supporters of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi and forces of the
National Transitional Council (NTC), a Reuters witness and
residents said.
NTC fighters in pick-up trucks raced towards the scene in
the Abu Salim neighbourhood, a centre of support for Gaddafi.
The two sides exchanged automatic and heavy machinegun fire, the
Reuters witness said.
Local residents said the group of armed men had appeared in
Abu Salim earlier and had begun chanting pro-Gaddafi slogans.
NTC fighters said fighting had also broken out in the nearby
Hadhba neighbourhood.
"Gaddafi told them in a message last night to rise up after
Friday prayers," said an NTC fighter, Abdullah. "That's why
these few people have come out and are causing this problem."
Gaddafi has released a number of audio recordings calling on
loyalists to fight the new government which ousted him from
power when its forces captured Tripoli two months ago.
"I urge all Libyan people to go out and march in their
millions in all the squares, in all the cities and villages and
oases," he said in one such message earlier this month.
"Go peacefully ... be courageous, rise up, go to the
streets, raise our green flags to the skies," Gaddafi said.
(Reporting by Barry Malone; Writing by Jon Hemming)