By Joseph Logan
| TRIPOLI, Sept 27
TRIPOLI, Sept 27 Libya's new rulers and
residents of the capital on Tuesday asked fighters who flooded
into Tripoli to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi to leave, warning
their presence could destabilise the country.
The request comes as the ruling National Transitional
Council (NTC) is deadlocked in attempts to form a government,
partly over the allocation of posts to regions whose armed bands
are cheek-and-jowl in Tripoli with local fighters already
grumbling about the presence of outsiders.
"I consider the armed presence in the streets not entirely
healthy. What is being asked of the kata'ib (brigades), which
are concerned for the future of Libya, is to exit the capital,"
the NTC's military spokesman, Ahmed Bani, told reporters.
He was speaking at a meeting including representatives of
newly formed local government bodies in Tripoli, where the
influence the would-be national government exercises over
various armed groups is tenuous.
There was no visible representation at the meeting of
militias from Misrata and Zintan, areas which threw off
Gaddafi's rule well before the capital fell last month, and have
established a strong armed presence in Tripoli since.
The capital has seen almost complete calm since rebel
fighters stormed Gaddafi's fortress-like compound in Tripoli,
but no effective central authority over armed groups has
emerged.
Militias from outside Tripoli have said they are in the city
in part to ensure that they have a political stake in Libya's
future government that correspondents to the contribution they
made on the battlefield to overthrowing Gaddafi.
A representative of a Tripoli group backing the call for a
pullout said the armed groups now need to give way to police.
"We accept the role they played in securing victory in the
capital and in providing security over the last four to five
weeks," said Sadig Zarouq.
"But the protection of Tripoli must be left to the
revolutionaries from these districts, after they have been
registered and their loyalty to the February 17 revolution
verified."
Forces from elsewhere, he said, should relocate to bases
outside the city, and Tripoli armed groups should stick to their
own turf, and no militia should be expanding without
authorisation from a central authority.
"The protection of each district should be taken up by its
own youth, as is happening now," he said. "The kata'ib
(brigades) came to liberate cities and ensure the success of the
revolution. Why should new members be recruited?"
(Editing by Christian Lowe)