Norwegian Air seeks to fly Siberian Corridor in eastward push
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian Air is lobbying its government to scrap a deal which prevents it from flying the "Siberian Corridor" over Russia, the shortest route between Scandinavia and Asia.
ALGIERS Aug 20 Crowds of opponents of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi were in the streets of the capital Tripoli late on Saturday and gunfire could be heard from multiple locations, two residents told Reuters.
Mobile telephone subscribers received a text message from the government urging them to "go out in the squares and streets to eliminate the armed agents," according to one resident who received the message on his phone. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian Air is lobbying its government to scrap a deal which prevents it from flying the "Siberian Corridor" over Russia, the shortest route between Scandinavia and Asia.
LONDON, Feb 9 Stocks rose and yields fell on some of the euro zone's battered low-rated bonds on Thursday as investors put aside the political risks that have dominated markets this week.
Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as a rise in oil prices failed to offset higher costs, and the company said it expected to spend less this year than it had orginally estimated.