ALGIERS Aug 20 Crowds of opponents of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi were in the streets of the capital Tripoli late on Saturday and gunfire could be heard from multiple locations, two residents told Reuters.

Mobile telephone subscribers received a text message from the government urging them to "go out in the squares and streets to eliminate the armed agents," according to one resident who received the message on his phone. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)