TRIPOLI, Sept 20 Libyan interim government
forces stormed a house in Tripoli on Tuesday and arrested four
brothers suspected of planning bomb attacks in the capital on
behalf of ousted former ruler Muammar Gaddafi, residents and
witnesses said.
Weapons were confiscated in the operation in the al-Mansour
neighbourhood by forces of the country's interim National
Transitional Council (NTC), residents said.
Fighters armed with anti-aircraft artillery and assault
rifles later opened fire on the house, destroying parts of the
building and leaving the structure riddled with bullet holes,
witnesses said.
Neighbours also joined in the assault and set fire to the
house. Other homes nearby were damaged
The raids targeted four sons of Colonel Amer Moussa Zintani,
an aide to Gaddafi, fighters said. They named the four as Abdel
Bari, Ahmed, Moustafa and Youssef. Zintani's whereabouts are not
known, they said.
There were chaotic scenes outside the house as people who
accused the men of killing their family members urged vigilante
justice but were held back by NTC fighters.
"They are involved in killing Libyans as well as organising
a cell in support of Gaddafi but thank God we have now arrested
them," said Abdel Rahman Bushagour, one of the fighters.
"(They were planning) terror attacks at the Martyrs' Square,
hospitals and government institutions," he added.
One NTC soldier was injured as several men fired weapons
into the air once the men were taken away.
"This house belongs to Ammer Moussa Zintani. He was an
officer in Gaddafi's regime and he has sons who are criminals,"
said neighbour Moftah al-Grari, as crowds cheered in the streets
around him.
"They are murderers and thieves. Before Tripoli was
liberated, they did a lot of horrible things."
Some residents in the capital say they suspect Gaddafi,
driven from Tripoli a month ago, would like supporters to plant
bombs in the city to undermine the authority of the opposition
forces who ousted him and hurt international confidence in their
fledgling rule.
Nearly a month after Gaddafi was driven from power, his
loyalists in three regional towns are still beating back regular
assaults by NTC soldiers seeking to bring the six-month-old
conflict to an end.
Gaddafi released a recorded message, aired by Syrian-based
Arrai television on Tuesday, in which he said that NATO planes
would not be able to continue operating in Libya for a prolonged
period.
