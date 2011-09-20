TRIPOLI, Sept 20 Libyan interim government forces stormed a house in Tripoli on Tuesday and arrested four brothers suspected of planning bomb attacks in the capital on behalf of ousted former ruler Muammar Gaddafi, residents and witnesses said.

Weapons were confiscated in the operation in the al-Mansour neighbourhood by forces of the country's interim National Transitional Council (NTC), residents said.

Fighters armed with anti-aircraft artillery and assault rifles later opened fire on the house, destroying parts of the building and leaving the structure riddled with bullet holes, witnesses said.

Neighbours also joined in the assault and set fire to the house. Other homes nearby were damaged

The raids targeted four sons of Colonel Amer Moussa Zintani, an aide to Gaddafi, fighters said. They named the four as Abdel Bari, Ahmed, Moustafa and Youssef. Zintani's whereabouts are not known, they said.

There were chaotic scenes outside the house as people who accused the men of killing their family members urged vigilante justice but were held back by NTC fighters.

"They are involved in killing Libyans as well as organising a cell in support of Gaddafi but thank God we have now arrested them," said Abdel Rahman Bushagour, one of the fighters.

"(They were planning) terror attacks at the Martyrs' Square, hospitals and government institutions," he added.

One NTC soldier was injured as several men fired weapons into the air once the men were taken away.

"This house belongs to Ammer Moussa Zintani. He was an officer in Gaddafi's regime and he has sons who are criminals," said neighbour Moftah al-Grari, as crowds cheered in the streets around him.

"They are murderers and thieves. Before Tripoli was liberated, they did a lot of horrible things."

Some residents in the capital say they suspect Gaddafi, driven from Tripoli a month ago, would like supporters to plant bombs in the city to undermine the authority of the opposition forces who ousted him and hurt international confidence in their fledgling rule.

Nearly a month after Gaddafi was driven from power, his loyalists in three regional towns are still beating back regular assaults by NTC soldiers seeking to bring the six-month-old conflict to an end.

Gaddafi released a recorded message, aired by Syrian-based Arrai television on Tuesday, in which he said that NATO planes would not be able to continue operating in Libya for a prolonged period. (Reporting by Suhaib Salem; Editing by William Maclean and Michael Roddy)