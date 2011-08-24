TRIPOLI Aug 24 The sound of heavy gunfire could be heard on Wednesday coming from the area around the Rixos hotel in Libya's capital, said a Reuters reporter, who was near the hotel.

The reporter said he could hear small-arms fire and the sound of anti-aircraft guns, which are used by both sides in the conflict to attack targets on the ground. A group of foreign reporters is inside the Rixos hotel, and has been prevented from leaving by armed men loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Roche)