* Fighting breaks out in parts of the city
* More traffic on streets, some shops opening
* Long queues to buy bread
By Peter Graff and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Aug 25 Residents of the Libyan capital
on Thursday were scrambling to find supplies, exploiting lulls
in the battles still being fought in parts of the city to
venture out of their homes and queue for bread.
Two days after rebels stormed the compound that was the seat
of Muammar Gaddafi's rule and forced him into hiding, most of
the city was free of violence but chaotic.
But even in districts that had seemed calm, fierce gunfights
broke out suddenly, underlining the fact that the rebels' grip
on security in this city is still fragile.
The Corinthia hotel, a short walk from the central Green
Square and in an area that had seem firmly under rebel control,
was at the centre of a brief battle.
Rebel fighters positioned in the grounds of the hotel used
anti-aircraft guns and rocket-propelled grenades to fire at
snipers in buildings nearby. Other rebel gunmen positioned
themselves on the hotel roof.
Foreign journalists staying in the hotel -- some of whom had
transferred there after escaping another hotel where Gaddafi
loyalists had been holding them -- moved away from the windows
to avoid being hit. The fighting died down after about an hour.
There were other gunbattles being fought: around the Bab
al-Aziziya compound which was the seat of Gaddafi's rule until
he vacated it, and in the Abu Salim neighbourhood, in the south
of the city.
Away from these troublespots, people who had spent days in
their homes eking out supplies were tentatively emerging.
There was more traffic on the streets, where until now the
only vehicles were the rebels' pickup trucks with sand smeared
on them for camouflage.
Bakeries were the only businesses open, and outside these
long queues had formed.
"The situation is difficult in some parts of the city, but
in the suburbs some shops have opened again," said one hotel
worker.
REBEL AUTHORITY
The rebels' National Transitional Council, backed by Western
powers, has said it will implement a plan to restore order and
stop Tripoli descending into the kind of anarchy experienced by
the Iraqi capital after the fall of Saddam Hussein.
But the only evidence of any kind of organised rebel
authority in the streets were the many checkpoints. Manned by
rebel fighters, they checked cars to make sure they were not
carrying weapons.
Among the fighters not involved in battles, there was time
to savour their victory.
At the Bab al-Aziziya compound, fighters were still shooting
their weapons in the air in celebration, 48 hours after their
forces swept in.
They climbed onto a statue of a gold fist holding a U.S.
jet, erected by Gaddafi to mark a confrontation with the United
States in the 1980s.
A few kilometres (miles) away, in a clearing by the
seafront, stood at least 100 rebel vehicles. They were part of a
force which had arrived in the city from Misrata, a rebel
stronghold in the east, to help clear the city.
But with the fighting confined to small pockets, they had
little to do. Some lay on blankets and others cleaned their
weapons. "Gaddafi is finished," said one.
(Writing by Christian Lowe and Giles Elgood; Editing by Andrew
Roche)