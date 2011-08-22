UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ALGIERS Aug 22 Libya's Jamahiriyah state television channel went off the air on Monday and a rebel spokesman said forces opposed to Muammar Gaddafi had taken control of state TV headquarters in Tripoli.
"The revolutionaries stormed the television building ... after killing the soldiers surrounding it. It is now under their control," the spokesman said. He was speaking after television screens airing the Jamahiriyah station went blank. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by David Stamp)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.