ALGIERS Aug 22 Libya's Jamahiriyah state television channel went off the air on Monday and a rebel spokesman said forces opposed to Muammar Gaddafi had taken control of state TV headquarters in Tripoli.

"The revolutionaries stormed the television building ... after killing the soldiers surrounding it. It is now under their control," the spokesman said. He was speaking after television screens airing the Jamahiriyah station went blank. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by David Stamp)