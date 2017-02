TUNIS Aug 13 Forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are clashing with rebels a few kilometres from the main border crossing into neighbouring Tunisia, Tunisians close to the border told Reuters on Saturday.

A businessman called Ali, who trades with Libya, said there were clashes at Abu Kammash, an industrial town on the Mediterranean coast about 10 km from the Ras Jdir border crossing. A second businessman, who did not want to be identified, also said there was fighting in the area. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)