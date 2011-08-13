(Adds quotes, details)
TUNIS Aug 13 Forces loyal to Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi are clashing with rebels a few kilometres from
the main border crossing into neighbouring Tunisia, Tunisians
close to the border told Reuters on Saturday.
A businessman called Ali, who trades with Libya, said there
were clashes at Abu Kammash, an industrial town on the
Mediterranean coast about 10 km from the Ras Jdir border
crossing, which is controlled by Gaddafi's forces.
"There is fighting at Abu Kammash. The Tunisian police have
asked us not to go into Libya. I tried to go in but the clashes
forced me to come back," the businessman told Reuters.
A second businessman from the border area, who did not want
to be identified, said: "There are heavy clashes going on
between the rebels and Gaddafi's forces to try to control the
Ras Jdir crossing."
A third source, who was at the Ras Jdir crossing, said the
pro-Gaddafi military had brought up heavy weapons, including
tanks, to protect the checkpoint, which controls the main supply
route for the Libyan capital, a vital lifeline for the
government.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Tim Pearce)