By Brian Rohan
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 12 Libya and Tunisia are
working together to better control their shared border, National
Transitional Council (NTC) chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil said on
Wednesday after talks with Tunisia's Interim Prime Minister Beji
Caid Sebsi.
Tunisia opened its main border crossing with Libya in August
after Tripoli was captured by rebels who toppled Muammar
Gaddafi. But the circulation of weapons in Libya has raised
concern among governments over arms trafficking.
"Our combined effort is to provide security for both sides
of the border," Jalil said at a news conference with Sebsi.
Defence and interior ministers from both countries were at
Wednesday's meeting and would work to set up better border
controls, he said.
The United Nations sees the proliferation of weapons in
Libya as a major concern and says its new rulers need to
establish a proper police force and army to replace hundreds of
militias made of up of mainly volunteers.
Libya's southern neighbour Niger has called the risk of
cross-border arms trafficking "explosive". Algeria, which shares
a border with Libya, says it is concerned that al Qaeda
militants will exploit disorder in the North African country to
acquire weapons.
The civil war that ended Gaddafi's four-decade rule drew
closer to its end this week after NTC fighters drove pro-Gaddafi
forces into just two small pockets of his home town Sirte.
Libya's neighbours fear that the NTC will not be able to
secure weapons left by the old regime once they are in control
of the whole country.
Late last month a European Union envoy said it would take a
long time for Libya to control all its borders due to the
complexity of the task.
Tunisia's Sebsi remained optimistic on the border issue.
"Tunisia's security is partly in Libya," he said, speaking
alongside Jalil. "Up till now things are going well."
