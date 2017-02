TUNIS Nov 8 A Tunisian appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, prime minister under former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, will be extradited to Libya to be tried by the country's new leaders, al-Mahmoudi's lawyer told Reuters.

"The judge decided to extradite him to Libya," said the lawyer, Mabrouk Korchid. "It's an unfair decision, a political decision. If any harm comes to him in Libya, the Tunisian justice system will be a party to that." (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Robert Woodward)