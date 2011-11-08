* Mahmoudi's extradition may establish precedent
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Nov 8 A Tunisian court ruled on Tuesday
that the man who served as prime minister under Libya's former
leader Muammar Gaddafi should be extradited to Libya.
Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi is the first senior official to
be sent back for trial under Libya's new leaders and his
extradition could establish a precedent for other countries who
have given refuge to members of Gaddafi's entourage.
Mahmoudi was Gaddafi's prime minister from 2006 until he
fled to neighbouring Tunisia around the time that rebel fighters
took the capital, Tripoli, in August. Tuesday's court ruling is
final and cannot be appealed.
"The judge decided to extradite him to Libya," said
Mahmoudi's lawyer, Mabrouk Korchid. "It's an unfair decision, a
political decision. If any harm comes to him in Libya, the
Tunisian justice system will be a party to that."
Lawyers for former Gaddafi lieutenants and family members
who fled after his rule collapsed say they will not be given a
fair trial, and point as evidence to the violent death of
Muammar Gaddafi last month.
Mahmoudi was for years a powerful figure inside Gaddafi's
ruling elite, though he clashed repeatedly behind the scenes
with Saif al-Islam, one of the Libyan leaders sons who is now
wanted for trial in the International Criminal Court (ICC).
ILLEGAL ENTRY
During Libya's civil war Mahmoudi aligned himself closely,
in public, with Gaddafi's rule. He gave televised briefings to
foreign reporters during which he said Gaddafi would not leave
office and condemned the NATO air strikes on Libya.
Soon after fleeing to Tunisia, a court there sentenced him
to six months in jail for illegally entering the country, though
this was later overturned on appeal.
He was kept in prison pending a decision on his extradition.
A lower court ordered that he be freed, but this was never
carried out because Libya's interim government submitted a fresh
extradition request.
In an interview conducted via his lawyer last month,
Mahmoudi told Reuters he was a technocrat who was not involved
in any of the arrests, disappearances and killings carried out
during Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
"I tell you one thing: I was hated by Gaddafi's entourage,"
Mahmoudi said. "I am convinced that I have done nothing bad to
the Libyans. My role was to ensure food supplies for the Libyan
people, particularly during the crisis."
Other members of Muammar Gaddafi's entourage who fled to
neighbouring countries and are wanted for trial in Libya include
three of his sons: Saadi, who is in Niger, and Hannibal and
Mohammed, who are in Algeria.
Saif al-Islam's exact location is unknown. Prosecutors with
the ICC said last month they had been in indirect contact with
him about giving himself up.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Robert Woodward)