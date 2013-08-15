Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Aug 15 A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth fund, which wants to expand in Africa, is in talks to buy a 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai's ruler, three sources aware of the matter said.
Dubai Holding's subsidiary, Emirates International Telecommunications LLC (EIT), has put its 35-percent stake in Tunisie Telecom, which it bought for $2.25 billion in 2006, up for sale to cut its debt.
J.P. Morgan Chase valued the stake at $650 million in a July research note.
LAP GreenN officials were not available for comment. EIT would not confirm or deny whether it was selling the stake. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)