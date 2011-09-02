CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks lead broad gains, energy stocks weigh
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Turkey has decided to reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli as of Friday and appointed Ali Kemal Aydin as its new ambassador, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
World leaders agreed on Thursday to free up billions of dollars worth of frozen Libyan assets to help the country's interim rulers restore vital services and start rebuilding after a six-month war that ended Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
Turkey, which once had close ties with Gaddafi, is expected to take a leading role in efforts to rebuild Libya, eyeing billion dollar deals and hoping to extend its influence in north Africa.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said in February that NATO intervention in Libya was "out of the question", but Ankara shifted its position as Gaddafi grew more isolated internationally.
It reluctantly backed NATO operations, called on Gaddafi to step down and recognised his opponents, the National Transitional Council, as the legitimate government. Ankara has provided the NTC with $300 million in cash, loans and other aid.
The foreign ministry said the new ambassador left Ankara on Thursday and was travelling via Tunisia to Tripoli. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Tim Pearce)
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces public offering of class a common stock
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.