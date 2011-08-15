TUNIS Aug 15 A U.N. special envoy trying to
find a way to end the conflict in Libya has arrived in
neighbouring Tunisia for talks, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry
said on Monday.
"Ban Ki-moon's envoy for Libya, (Abdel Elah) al-Khatib has
arrived in Tunisia," said a ministry spokesman. "Tomorrow he
will meet the (Tunisian) foreign minister and after that we
don't know but certainly he will meet the Libyan parties."
Khatib, a former Jordanian foreign minister, was appointed
in March by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
The envoy has met on several occasions with representatives
of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and the rebels demanding an end
to Gaddafi's 41-year rule. He has so far been unable to persuade
the sides to adopt his ceasefire plan.
His visit to the region was his first since rebel advances
cut Tripoli off from its supply route to Tunisia at the weekend,
potentially shifting the momentum in the rebels' favour.
That development was followed by unconfirmed reports of new
talks between the rebels and Gaddafi's government. A government
spokesman in Tripoli said there were no talks on Gaddafi
stepping down.
