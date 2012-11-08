* About 30,000 Libyans protested after Benghazi attack
* Protests gives government opportunity to act on security
* Little progress in transferring detainees to government
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 8 The fate of detainees held
since the end of Libya's civil war is of "considerable gravity,"
the United Nations said on Thursday, and the government is
facing growing public pressure to rebuild and reform the
country's security authorities.
U.N. special envoy for Libya, Tarek Mitri, told the U.N.
Security Council that after an attack on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi on Sept. 11 that killed the U.S. ambassador, about
30,000 Libyans took to the streets to demonstrate on Sept. 21.
Mitri said the demonstration showed "public pressure is
mounting on the government to act decisively and quickly to
build and reform the state security sector institutions."
"While this large outpouring of public support underscores
the urgency of the issue, it provides the news government the
opportunity to move swiftly and decisively in advancing security
sector reform," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama and other U.S. officials have
acknowledged that the attack was a "terrorist" act by militants
with suspected links to al Qaeda affiliates or sympathizers.
Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule collapsed when his forces
fled Tripoli in August 2011, and the last of the fighting in
Libya's nine-month civil war ended in October 2011 when he was
captured and killed by rebels.
Thousands of detainees, many of whom are sub-Saharan
Africans suspected of fighting for Gaddafi's government, were
still being held in detention centers across the country, some
operated by the government and some by revolutionary brigades.
The U.N. human rights agency and aid groups have accused the
brigades of torturing detainees.
"The fate of those detained following the cessation of
fighting is of considerable gravity, particularly given Libya's
unresolved detention-related issues over the past year," Mitri
said. "Little progress has been made in transferring detention
facilities from brigrades to the Ministry of Justice.
"While the president and the prime minister provided
assurances that all detainees would be placed under the
authority of the judiciary, I stressed the need to institute
measures to properly account for them and ensure their human
treatment and afforded fair trial standards," he said.
Accusations of the mistreatment and disappearances of
suspected Gaddafi loyalists have proved awkward for the Western
powers that backed the anti-Gaddafi rebellion and installed
interim leaders before Libya held a largely peaceful election in
early July. That was its first national and free vote in 60
years.
Mitri said the "problems faced (by Libya) should not be
underestimated but are not insurmountable."