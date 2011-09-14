* UN sanctions panel has unfrozen $16 bln to date - envoy
* National Oil Corp. to be freed of sanctions - draft
* Arms embargo, no-fly zone to remain in place
(Adds U.N. credentials committee decision, paragraphs 17-19)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 Britain has circulated
a draft resolution to Security Council members that would ease
U.N. sanctions against Libya and hopes to have a vote on it
this week, diplomats said on Wednesday.
The draft would have the council begin lifting
six-month-old punitive measures imposed on Libya when former
leader Muammar Gaddafi was overseeing a crackdown against
pro-democracy demonstrators across the country.
According to the draft resolution, obtained by Reuters, the
resolution would ask the 15-nation council to ease sanctions
against Libya's National Oil Corp and central bank to enable
those two key institutions to start functioning.
The draft would have the council declare "its determination
to ensure that assets frozen pursuant to (U.N. sanctions
resolutions) shall as soon as possible be made available to and
for the benefit of the people of Libya."
The National Oil Corp would become free of sanctions, which
should enable the oil-producing OPEC member to begin exporting
crude more easily once the resolution is approved. But some of
the sanctions on other firms would remain in place.
Assets of the central bank, the Libyan Foreign Bank, Libyan
Investment Authority, and the Libyan Africa Investment
Portfolio that have been frozen abroad by U.N. member states
are to remain frozen for the time being, unless they have been
exempted from the freeze by the council's sanctions committee.
Such assets, the draft says, can only be released on the
basis of a decision of the Security Council's Libya sanctions
committee, which one senior Security Council diplomat said had
already unfrozen $16 billion of Libyan assets to date.
The council diplomat described the easing as a "progressive
or controlled lifting of the asset freeze." Speaking on
condition of anonymity, he added that Britain, which drafted
the resolution, hoped to put it to a vote by Friday.
ARMS EMBARGO, NO-FLY ZONE REMAIN IN PLACE
Libya's frozen assets have been held by various governments
over the past half year in compliance with the U.N. sanctions
regime imposed in February and March.
The draft resolution does not call for an end to the no-fly
zone over the North African state or an end to NATO's
authorization to protect civilians.
But it does call for an easing of the arms embargo to
enable Libyan authorities and U.N. security officials to import
weapons needed to maintain security.
The draft resolution also follows recommendations from U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who asked the council to
establish a U.N. mission to help advise Libya's transitional
leadership on restoring public order and security and preparing
for democratic elections.
The initial order for a mission would be valid for three
months. The mission would not include peacekeepers or U.N.
police to help maintain order in the country. But the mission,
which diplomats say would have up to 200 staff, would help the
government promote human rights, the draft says.
Little resistance to the resolution is expected in the
council, diplomats say, since nearly all members have concluded
that Gaddafi is effectively no longer in control of Libya.
Russia and China, which worked hard to prevent the Security
Council from waiving certain sanctions to aid the rebel forces
during the Libyan civil war, are expected to support the
resolution, diplomats say.
Moscow and Beijing were highly critical of the
U.N.-approved NATO intervention in Libya but both have recently
recognized Libya's National Transitional Council as the
country's legitimate government.
A nine-person U.N. General Assembly credentials committee
decided on Wednesday to recommend that diplomats representing
Libya's National Transitional Council be accredited to the
world body, a U.N. diplomat said.
Libya's U.N. ambassador, Abdurrahman Mohamed Shalgham, and
his deputy, who formerly represented Gaddafi but declared
allegiance to the rebels in February, had been de-accredited by
the United Nations at the request of the Gaddafi government.
Diplomats said the General Assembly was likely to accept
the committee's recommendation on Friday. That is normally done
by consensus, but several left-wing Latin American countries
that had close ties with Gaddafi could force a vote, which they
would likely lose, diplomats said. A U.N. official said
Shalgham was expected to be reinstated in his post.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Worsnip; Editing by Peter
Cooney)