TRIPOLI Jan 13 Libyan Central Bank Governor Saddeq Omar Elkaber said on Friday it would maintain its 4.9 percent stake in top Italian bank UniCredit SpA by buying new shares.

Asked by Reuters whether the central bank would buy new shares in UniCredit, which made last month a 7.5-billion euro ($9.7 billion) cash call, he said: "Yes."

He added the reason for buying shares was to "maintain the 4.9 percent" stake of the Libyan government in the bank, which made the highly dilutive capital increase. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush)