TRIPOLI Jan 13 Libyan Central Bank
Governor Saddeq Omar Elkaber said on Friday it would maintain
its 4.9 percent stake in top Italian bank UniCredit SpA
by buying new shares.
Asked by Reuters whether the central bank would buy new
shares in UniCredit, which made last month a 7.5-billion euro
($9.7 billion) cash call, he said: "Yes."
He added the reason for buying shares was to "maintain the
4.9 percent" stake of the Libyan government in the bank, which
made the highly dilutive capital increase.
